Final chance to enter North West Business Awards!

Businesses throughout the Derry~Londonderry and Strabane Council area are being invited to enter and nominate their winners of the annual North West Business Awards before voting closes this week, on Sunday 15th May 2022.

Organisers, City Centre Initiative (CCI) and the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, alongside the main sponsor of this year’s awards, Derry City and Strabane District Council, are aiming to recognise and celebrate local businesses and entrepreneurs who have excelled over the past year.

The CCI, the Londonderry Chamber and sponsors are appealing for members of the public and businesses to put forward their entries and nominations before this Sunday, 15th May.

Lorraine Allen, Project Manager of the Awards at City Centre Initiative, said the gala awards night is recognised as one of the North West’s most distinguished events, celebrating businesses throughout the council region and a unique opportunity for businesses to raise their profile and engage with key influencers.

In a joint statement City Centre Initiative and Londonderry Chamber of Commerce said: “These awards are about praising the great work that has been done over the past year by our businesses and entrepreneurs, especially those who have taken that step beyond in innovation or best practice and contributed to the growth of the economy within the North West during a particularly difficult two years.

“Our entry and nomination process is now open until 12 noon on 15th May 2022 and we invite anyone who would like to nominate a business or entrepreneur based in the Derry~Londonderry or Strabane council areas, to do so before then. The process is very simple and can be completed online via the City Centre Initiative (CCI) website or by contacting CCI.

“We have one new category this year, the NW Food Hero, which aims to recognise those who have excelled in local produce or highlighted our local offerings. The awards night will be hosted this year by Lynda Bryans and will be a wonderful evening of recognition, entertainment, and fun. These awards will celebrate businesses and entrepreneurs from all walks of life and what we and the judges will be looking for at judging time are signs of dedication, improvement, innovation and commitment to trading and developing the economy of the North West region.”

Lorraine added: “The North West Business Awards are a platform for all business throughout the city and region. The promotion potential and opportunities associated with this award night are invaluable for nominees, their business and attendees.

“With the recent challenges for business, it is important that we celebrate what we have in the North West, which is why will continue to have these awards and encourage everyone to take part.

Further information on the North West Business Awards, which will be held on Friday 17th June at The City Hotel, can be found at the Facebook and Twitter pages @NWBizAwards or via the website at www.cciderry-londonderry.com.