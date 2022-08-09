Final Call for Marine Litter Grants Scheme

Community-based campaign, Live Here Love Here, has issued a final call to apply for its Marine Litter Capital Grants Scheme. Funded by DAERA, applications are open to organisations and groups from across Northern Ireland until 16th September 2022.

Now in its second year, the scheme is making £198,000 available for ideas that help to prevent litter from entering Northern Ireland’s waterways, including lakes, coastlines and riverbanks. In doing so, NI’s blue spaces will be protected, marine biodiversity improved and communities can continue to enjoy the water to support their wellbeing.

Marine Litter Capital Grants Scheme

Helen Tomb, Manager at Live Here Love Here, added: “Marine litter, particularly plastics, has an incredibly negative effect on animals and eventually on humans as it proceeds up the food chain. We are proud to deliver the Marine Litter Capital Grants scheme for a second consecutive year to encourage civic responsibility and help communities to protect their local areas.

“The programme, which is funded by DAERA, was extremely successful last year with a real mix of entries from creative ideas to functional responses. The overall aim is to prevent litter from reaching the marine environment, and as 80 per cent of marine litter comes from land-based activities, grants are available for projects right across Northern Ireland.

“The deadline for applications is fast approaching so we would strongly encourage those eligible to apply and help us to make Northern Ireland cleaner, greener and safer.”

Any organisation responsible for managing a free-to-access public open space can apply. Examples include youth, community and volunteer groups; registered charities and NGOs; sports clubs, tenants’ and residents’ associations; religious groups; third level institutions and schools; local councils; businesses.

One of the beneficiaries of last year’s Marine Litter Grants scheme was Donaghadee Community Development Association, which partnered with Ballyvester Primary School, Donaghadee Primary School, Killard School, St Anne’s Primary School and Ards and North Down Borough Council to launch a Marine Litter Project.

Denis Waterworth, Vice-Chairman of the Association, said: “We worked with four schools, the Ards and North Down Borough Council and Councillor Janice MacArthur to look after the coastline in Donaghadee. Each of the schools was allocated an area and a litter picking station was installed in each location. The project has been working incredibly well so far and it is hoped that our collaboration and dedication will continue for years to come.

It is intended that the scheme will run for a further two years with up to £675,000 available by 2025.

Rachel Hook, Environmental Policy Lead at DAERA commented, “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Live Here Love Here. In its New Decade, New Approach document, the NI Executive committed to eliminating plastic pollution and this scheme is helping to deliver on this objective by motivating and supporting communities to take positive action to tackle marine litter.”

The Marine Litter Capital Grants Scheme is open for applications until 16th September. For further information, please visit www.liveherelovehere.org/marinelittergrants