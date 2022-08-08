Fibrus becomes title sponsor for Banbridge Rugby Club Under-21 side

Fibrus, the Northern Ireland-based company, will give financial backing to the Rifle Park outfit’s under-21 side and social media accounts.

Amie McNiece, Marketing Director at Fibrus, which is bringing full fibre broadband to homes and businesses across the UK, said it was a “real honour” to partner with the forward-thinking Co Down club, who have an impressive portfolio of senior, womens’ and mixed ability squads.

Banbridge RFC, who have recently completed ground improvements at their Arderys Lane base, were shortlisted in the Best Initiative to Promote Women and Sport and Physical Activity categories in this year’s Irish Sport Industry Awards.

Their under-21side, meanwhile, won the inaugural Club Academy Cup earlier this year.

Notable past players include Rory Best, Simon Best and Tyrone Howe, all of whom became major stars with Ulster and Ireland.

Ms McNeice said it was a great pleasure to announce the three-year deal. “At Fibrus, we are extremely proud to officially launch our sponsorship of Banbridge Rugby Club,” she said.

“We very much look forward to seeing first-hand the outstanding talent, sportsmanship and teamwork from the U-21 squad.

“We are inspired by their incredible and unfaltering commitment and dedication to their sport.”

Honorary President of Banbridge Rugby Club, Alexander Waugh, said the sponsorship deal comes at an exciting time for the players and the game itself.

“Fibrus is coming on as a sponsor at Banbridge RFC at an exciting time in our history, with our ‘Club for All’ project, in addition to all that is going on on the pitch itself at Rifle Park,” said Mr Waugh.

“Fibrus will be the title sponsor of our successful U-21s, who won the inaugural Ulster Cup last year, while sponsoring our social media will also enable us to spread the word of the club throughout our community and beyond.”

Fibrus

The sponsorship deal comes after it emerged that 7,500 Banbridge homes and businesses can now avail of next generation access gigabit capable broadband services.

That’s down to new broadband infrastructure that’s been rolled out by Fibrus Networks Ltd, the region’s fastest growing telecoms provider, specialising in full fibre solutions for rural and regional communities.

Work began in the area in early April, went live at the end of July, with the final phase due to go live at the end of August.

Fibrus is committed to the transformation of broadband infrastructure in the Banbridge area, having already completed extensive work over 120,000 premises across Northern Ireland.

People living and working in Banbridge will have access to hyperfast full fibre broadband, with thousands more properties due to be added to the new network in the coming months.