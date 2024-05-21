FE Colleges invite business owners and leaders to unlock funding and support at Northern Ireland’s Biggest Business Breakfast

Entrepreneurs and business leaders are being invited to attend Northern Ireland’s Biggest Business Breakfast on Thursday, 30th May, where they can discover the wealth of business support and funding available to them through Northern Ireland’s six Further Education Colleges.

Taking place simultaneously across each Further Education College in Northern Ireland, the breakfast event aims to empower entrepreneurs, small business owners, and industry leaders by highlighting the diverse range of free support initiatives offered by local FE Colleges.

Each year, Northern Ireland’s six FE Colleges invest £14m in skills and innovation to support local businesses.

Encouraging local businesses to sign up for the event, Rachel Burns, Chair of the FE sector’s Economic Engagement Working Group, said: “As FE Colleges, we’re delighted to be hosting Northern Ireland’s Biggest Business Breakfast. It’s a fantastic opportunity for businesses of all sizes to connect with their community and tap into the resources available through their local FE College that can take their ventures to the next level.

“Our FE Colleges support some 2500 businesses each year in Northern Ireland with skills, training, and innovation, fuelling their growth and helping them to thrive. I encourage entrepreneurs and business leaders to mark their calendars and join us on Thursday, 30th May, so that together we can begin to unlock their potential with the right support.”

Helping to launch the Biggest Business Breakfast event, was Adrian McNally, General Manager, Titanic Hotel, Belfast. Speaking at the launch, Adrian said: “The Titanic Hotel has benefitted immensely from availing of the support available through the FE Sector here, including upskilling our employees in the areas of leadership and management and enhancing our knowledge of key areas such as digital marketing and HR. We’ve also gotten involved in supporting new initiatives such as Get into Hospitality and the NI Chef Bootcamp where we offer students placement opportunities and experience. I’d encourage anyone who wants to take their business to the next level to sign up for the breakfast and discover what’s available on their doorstep from FE.”

Business can register for Northern Ireland’s biggest business breakfast at furthereducationni.com/bigbusinessbreakfast or via their local College’s website.