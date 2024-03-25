Favourit wins Best International Product Launch at the NIFDA awards

Favourit, Ireland’s oldest producer of herbs and spices, has won the Best International Product Launch at the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) awards.

Ella Freeman, Brand Manager, Favourit, said: “The NIFDA awards highlights excellence in food and drink manufacturing so we were delighted to showcase Favourit’s innovation, excellence, and the quality of our products to a massive audience. Taking home the Best International Product Launch means so much to the whole Favourit team – we are passionate about making a product that delivers on taste, quality and value, every time.”

Favourit

Favourit’s range, which has been perfected over its 100-year history, is a carefully curated selection of herbs, spices, seasonings and baking that are SALSA certified and use only reputable BRC-approved suppliers, continued Ella.

“In 2023, Favourit launched into retail after a two-year development project. Consumers now have the opportunity to bring ‘The Chef’s Choice’, since 1915, into their home kitchens. Our ranges fit perfectly with the at-home cooking trends made popular during lockdown as people became more adventurous with herbs and spices.”, said Ella.

Favourit now has over 40 herbs, spices and seasonings available in retail jars – all made in Favourit’s facility in Belfast – and the range is ever-growing.

Ella said: “We have been supplying the Irish foodservice sector with a range of products including cater pots and cater bags building trust and credibility with an ever-changing, fast paced sector that demands quality.

“Now that our ranges are available to everyone we have introduced our new, fully recyclable glass jar format which features a redesigned brand logo that celebrates our Belfast heritage.”

Favourit have recently increased its Belfast based operation which has led to a doubling of its production of the famous herbs and spices.

Ella said: “Supported by our distribution partner, GM Marketing, we have been building availability and best-in-class trade execution for the brand across the island of Ireland and into GB.

“The future is looking great for our Belfast operation – we have doubled our capacity and are now producing thousands of bottles of Favourit every day for people to use in their homes and in food service outlets across Ireland.”, concluded Ella.

Favourit

Established in 1915, Favourit is Ireland’s oldest manufacturer of herbs and spices, supplying the Irish foodservice sector for over 100 years with quality food ingredients.

Originally founded by William Moss, the family-run business was inspired to source only the finest herbs and spices from around the world and import directly to Belfast. Since 1915, the quality of the brand’s herbs, spices and seasonings has led to Favourit becoming a staple in chefs’ pantries and kitchens across the island of Ireland, building trust and credibility with customers.