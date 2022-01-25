Exact Group retains SC21 Silver Award

Newry-based precision engineering and composite finishing company, The Exact Group, has retained its Silver Award in the prestigious Supply Chains for the 21st Century (SC21) Operational Excellence programme for the second consecutive year, demonstrating the company’s commitment to maintaining its high-quality performance standards within the aerospace industry.

SC21 is a continuous performance improvement programme managed by ADS, which is open to organisations within the aerospace and defence industry. The programme is designed to accelerate the competitiveness of the industry by raising the performance of its supply chain.

The Exact Group

The Exact Group became the first company in Ireland to enter the programme at Silver Award level back in 2020, deviating from the generic route of an initial Bronze Award. Since then, the company has overcome the challenges of the pandemic and continued to develop its skills and capabilities, which has ensured a culture of continuous improvement.

Speaking about the accreditation, Ronan Callan, General Manager at The Exact Group said, “Retaining the Silver Award for the second consecutive year is a tremendous achievement for The Exact Group, given the difficulties we have faced over the course of the pandemic. Despite this however, our team’s commitment and productivity never waived, and we are delighted to accept this award as recognition of their efforts.

“We remain committed to excellence, and dedicated to best practice and high-quality engineering, so this award is testament to that. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsor, Collins Aerospace for their support in helping us achieve this award.”

Managing Director of Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel, Stuart McKee, congratulated The Exact Group saying, “Well done to all at The Exact Group on maintaining the Silver Performance Standard Award. This award is well deserved, and is recognition of the company’s hard work and dedication to SC21, as well as its exceptional standards.“

Director of ADS NI, Dr Leslie Orr said, “I would like to congratulate Stephen, Ronan and all the team at The Exact Group on their recent Silver Award, which showcases the company’s commitment to supply chain excellence within the aerospace industry. It is companies like The Exact Group that help contribute to the strong industry we have established here in Northern Ireland. I wish the team every success going forward.”

The Exact Group was established in 2007 by Stephen and Marie Cromie. It has grown into one of the leading CNC and Milling companies in Northern Ireland, remaining the supplier of choice for many global businesses across a range of sectors. The company operates from its 72,000sq. ft facility in Craigmore Mill Industrial Estate.