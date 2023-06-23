Eversheds Sutherland hosts Northern Ireland public inquiries seminar

An event in Belfast hosted by Eversheds Sutherland has heard that more work must be done to ensure greater understanding of and trust in public inquiries in Northern Ireland.

Ireland’s largest and most established all island, global law firm, Eversheds Sutherland, hosted the seminar at the Merchant Hotel this week on public inquiries. It comes as a number of significant public inquiries are taking place or expected to take place in Northern Ireland in coming years. These include the Muckamore Abbey Hospital inquiry, the Omagh Bombing inquiry, the Historical Institutional Abuse inquiry, and the inquiry into Mother and Baby Homes.

Speakers included highly-experienced experts in the fields of criminal justice, public inquiries and investigations including Mr Justice David Scoffield KC, High Court Judge and counsel to the RHI inquiry; Barra McGrory KC SC, former Director of Public Prosecutions in Northern Ireland and previously involved in the Bloody Sunday and Rosemary Nelson inquiries; Rory Phillips KC, counsel to the Rosemary Nelson inquiry and currently instructed in the UK Covid-19 inquiry; and Jon Clements, Executive Director of Development at Crest Advisory, a bespoke crime and justice consultancy.

The panel discussed diverse topics including evidence gathering, the public’s view on public inquiries, inquiries that involve issues of state security, and inquiries in different jurisdictions.

Eversheds Sutherland

Speaking after the event, Matthew Howse, Partner, Dispute Resolution and Litigation, Eversheds Sutherland Belfast said: “Northern Ireland currently finds itself in the midst of several high-profile, highly complex, and deeply significant public inquiries. While they are unique in their subject matter, ranging from abuses of power to Northern Ireland’s troubled legacy, they are about establishing the facts and learning lessons on how to avoid these injustices for future generations.

“Our panel of expert speakers has a wealth of experience and knowledge in the field of public inquiries. Indeed, Northern Ireland is lucky to have such an array of legal talent as we grapple with these inquiries and other inquiries which may be announced in the near future. Through their comments and contributions at our event, it is clear that having a strong, reliable, and trustworthy public inquiry, which prioritises transparency and full disclosure, is crucial to its success.

“This was an excellent session, full of practical tips and advice on how to engage with inquiries and ensure that any inquiry, its chair, and its core participants extract the full value from it. As the spotlight continues to be shone on Northern Ireland’s many public inquiries, it is vital that they are run as smoothly and as well as possible to ensure trust in the process and in the wider justice system.”