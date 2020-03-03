Eversheds Sutherland Belfast new office move

Global law firm Eversheds Sutherland has signaled its intent for further growth of its Belfast footprint, by taking up larger offices on Montgomery Street in Belfast City Centre.

The law firm which provides a full range of legal services was established in Belfast in 2015 and has rapidly expanded in Northern Ireland.

Now with 15 staff, the office is led by Partners Lisa Bryson, Gareth Planck and Matthew Howse, working across several main practice areas including Real Estate, Banking, Immigration and Employment, Procurement and Litigation.

The Belfast office works closely with its Dublin office, offering expert legal services including a specialist ‘Brexit-hub’ across the island of Ireland and the UK.

Alan Murphy, Managing Partner of Eversheds in Ireland said: “We are thrilled to have moved into new offices right in the heart of Belfast City Centre. This move demonstrates our commitment to Northern Ireland and will allow us to increase the Eversheds Sutherland footprint in the region.”

“As an international law firm, we have an ambitious growth strategy and we recognise the role which Belfast and Northern Ireland has to play in that. Since 2015, we have led the way in changing the face of legal services and have provided a service that meets the needs of businesses.”

“This new office space will see us further develop our services and offering in Northern Ireland. With more room it will allow us to host internal client events and gives us more flexibility in our growth path, which is hugely exciting.”