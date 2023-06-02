Esri maps Ireland’s summer 2023 festival circuit

Esri Ireland, the market leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), has created a digital map highlighting some of the best-loved and lesser-known festivals happening across the island of Ireland this summer.

Using Esri’s ArcGIS digital mapping system, the interactive map has something for all tastes and interests, allowing you to plan your ultimate festival adventure with ease.

Indulge in the tasty tunes at Forbidden Fruit in Dublin, dive into the inspiring realm of creativity at Wildroots in Sligo, let your senses be serenaded at the New Ross Piano Festival, and unleash your wild side at the electrifying Folk Festival in Cork. This essential map will serve as your trusted guide, leading you straight to the beating heart of Ireland’s vibrant festival culture this summer.