Esri Ireland’s interactive map celebrates Pride in Ireland

Esri Ireland, the market leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), today reveals its interactive StoryMap, ‘The History of Pride in Ireland’, in celebration of this year’s LGBTQ+ Pride Month (1st-30th June).

Built using Esri’s ArcGIS digital mapping system, the map visualises the journey of the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland, including major historical dates, locations and events which defined the movement towards a more diverse and inclusive Ireland.

It guides people through the years, from the annual picnics in Merrion Square during the 1970s to raise awareness of the Stonewall Riots, to the legalisation of same-sex marriage in both Ireland and Northern Ireland in more recent years.

The map also highlights this year’s Dublin Pride Festival (22nd-28th June) and the 2022 Dublin Pride Parade (25th June) – returning as an in-person event for the first time since 2019 – as well as other activities happening in Belfast, Cork, Derry, Limerick and Mayo.