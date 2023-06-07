Esri Ireland revolutionises sustainable public transport projects for DBFL Consulting Engineers

Esri Ireland, the market leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), is today announcing that it is transforming the delivery of more sustainable public transport projects for DBFL Consulting Engineers, one of Ireland’s leading consultancies for civil, structural and transportation engineering.

DBFL needed the ability to view, analyse, and share geospatial data and maps more extensively across both transportation and civil engineering projects. Esri designed a tailored solution based on its ArcGIS technology which is enhancing DBFL’s approach to complex project assessments. DBFL is extending its use of ArcGIS to gain insight into key issues such as sustainable transport.

For example, the technology has been used to visualise the proportion of people using private, public, and active transport for work trips in County Wicklow. The system is also enabling DBFL to analyse catchment areas and evaluate walking times to bus stops and train stations. It easily identifies barriers to public transport use and proposes new access routes for pedestrians and cyclists.

In addition, Esri’s ArcGIS is being used to conduct route, transport, and site audits in the field, including a recent audit of a proposed new cycle route in Dublin. Engineers can collect and upload data and images in real time from their mobile devices while walking these routes, and the information is uploaded directly to ArcGIS Online, a central system which can be accessed by all team members. DBFL is increasingly using the platform for communicating and sharing data with its clients.

Esri’s system is underpinning growth for DBFL, as the enhanced service offering is enabling the company to tender for an increasing number of projects. It’s more cost efficient as it accelerates the delivery of projects and reduces the need for written reports. Esri’s technology has also streamlined workflows for DBFL’s employees with increased collaboration and improved data sharing. DBFL anticipates that as many as 80 engineers, working on both transportation and civil engineering projects across the business, will use the technology as a vital part of their day-to-day work.

Danny Pio Murphy, Associate (Transportation), DBFL Consulting Engineers: “There is high demand for GIS analysis and digital mapping. Since expanding our use of ArcGIS, we have begun to attract more private and public sector clients who want GIS analysis and reports. ArcGIS Online is particularly effective for presenting our results in a non-technical way. Now that the technology is accessible to more engineers at DBFL, we can use it to add value to a larger number of projects, both in transportation and civil engineering. We are really pleased with the direction we are heading in; we are passionate about what we do and are happy that we can now make more use of ArcGIS to make cities safer and create a more sustainable world.”

Jack Ffrench, Account Manager, Esri Ireland, said: “We are delighted to build on our valued partnership with DBFL Consulting Engineers. As one of Ireland’s leading engineering consultancies, the use of accurate and up-to-date geospatial data is crucial as its existing and prospective customers increasingly require geospatial data and analysis as part of new project specifications. By using ArcGIS, DBFL has been able to improve insights into complex engineering projects, lower costs, and scale its business. We look forward to continuing to build on this relationship and support the team in providing these important and innovative services.”