Esri Ireland named Ireland’s Best Small Workplace for second year running 

Esri Ireland, the market leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), has been named the Best Small Workplace in Ireland 2021 for the second consecutive year. Esri Ireland was recognised at the 19th annual Great Place to Work Best Workplaces in Ireland awards which, for the first time, took the form of a virtual broadcast.

This is Esri Ireland’s fifth consecutive year to be named as a top Irish workplace, which is assessed through Great Place to Work’s robust ‘Trust Index©’ employee survey and a thorough ‘Culture Audit©’ assessment of their policies and practices.

This recognition follows a positive year for the company in Ireland, which enjoyed its most successful year ever in 2020.

Esri Ireland has continued to provide essential services to the public and private sectors throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. The company helped set up an interactive online dashboard, Ireland’s Covid-19 Data Hub, applying its digital mapping services to track Covid-19 activity in Ireland.

Paul Synnott, Managing Director, Esri Ireland, said: “We are thrilled to be named as the Best Small Workplace in Ireland for the second year in a row. This is down to our fantastic team who have shown great resilience and adaptability during a tough year for all. Our Great Place to Work team have worked tirelessly to drive our company culture of inclusiveness, collaboration and support throughout this time. Coming on the back of our most successful year to date in 2020, this award is a fantastic recognition of the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”