Esri Ireland appoints Rob Morrison as Head of Technology

Esri Ireland, the market leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), has announced the appointment of Rob Morrison to the newly created role of Head of Technology.

In this position, Rob will play a key role in driving business growth for Esri Ireland by informing, guiding, shaping, executing & applying the company’s technical strategy and associated roadmaps. He will also provide mentorship, guidance, and technical expertise to Esri Ireland’s internal technical teams, setting a clear technology vision and empowering teams to achieve this. Rob will help to operationalise both Esri and GIS-related technology initiatives, aligning them with Esri Ireland’s overall business goals.

He will also collaborate closely with customers and monitor market trends to identify whether these trends impact customers With decades of experience in the geospatial industry, Rob brings a wealth of knowledge in developing technical strategies for customers, aiming to foster innovation and deliver value across diverse customer fields.

Previously, Rob spent more than 14 years as a Principal Consultant with Esri Ireland. In this role, he was responsible for leading large customer engagements, and creating and implementing robust technical solutions for customers. Prior to this, Rob held various technical positions in Ireland, the UK, New Zealand, and the Middle East, providing exposure to and hands-on experience with cutting-edge developments in the technical field.

Speaking on his new appointment, Rob Morrison said: “As the newly appointed Head of Technology, I have the opportunity to merge my technical and business experience with a keen understanding of current geospatial industry trends, aimed at adding value for our customers. I’m excited about collaborating with the Esri Ireland team. Together, we’ll work on addressing real-world business challenges and implement innovative solutions through the use of Esri technology, to help make a difference to the customers we serve every day.”

Rob holds an MSc in Business from UCD Smurfit Business School.