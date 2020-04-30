Esri Ireland appoints Ellen Scully as Digital Marketer

Esri Ireland, the market leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), has announced it has appointed Ellen Scully as digital marketer. In this new role, Ellen will be involved with the planning and execution of digital marketing campaigns at Esri Ireland.

Following her appointment, Ellen will be responsible for a wide range of marketing activities. These include running and optimising digital and social media content and advertising campaigns, producing and distributing the Esri Ireland customer newsletter, co-ordinating and promoting Esri Ireland events, and analysing and monitoring the performance of digital marketing campaigns.

Ellen will also be responsible for the promotion of the Esri Ireland ArcGIS for Schools programme – an initiative which makes the company’s digital mapping software freely available to every primary and secondary school student across the island of Ireland.

Prior to this appointment, Ellen held the role of digital marketing executive with the Irish Institute of Digital Business, working on a wide range of client-projects with a focus on eCommerce, search engine optimisation, content marketing and digital advertising. She will bring a strong understanding of website design and content production skills to her new role, stemming from previous experience in multimedia positions.

Ellen holds both an MSc. in Digital Marketing and a BSc. in Multimedia from Dublin City University.