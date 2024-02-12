ESO Belfast appoints four new directors and Senior VP

Data and software company ESO has announced four new directors and a senior vice president at its Belfast office. The appointments include two new hires and three internal promotions – which will see Russell Beggs take up the role of Senior Vice President (VP) of Engineering – highlighting its commitment to nurturing talent and ESO’s strategic vision.

The company recently marked four years in Belfast, an investment which has helped the US firm to continue to empower emergency services. In addition to the new Senior VP of Engineering, ESO has strengthened its leadership with the promotion of Gordon MacLeod to Director of Engineering and Paula Robinson who has been promoted to Director of Product Management. ESO also welcomes two new directors to the team – Paul Breen appointed Director of Engineering and John Fitzsimmons who joined as Director of Emergency Medical Services, Engineering.

Allen Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer at ESO, expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointments, stating, “We are delighted to witness the expansion of our leadership with the addition of four accomplished directors and senior VP. These appointments coupled with internal promotions underscore the strength of our team, commitment to the growth of our employees, and supports our strategic succession planning and hiring vision when we brought these talented individuals into our organisation.

“As ESO’s Chief Strategy Officer a key focus is delivering on our long-term goal which includes expanding into new territories. Geographically, Northern Ireland aligns with this vision however it is the local talent here that has unlocked our ability to do so. We are particularly pleased to have Russell Beggs stepping into the role of Senior VP and have no doubt this will be a seamless transition into leading our engineering function, with his proven track record and dedication to excellence.”

ESO remains dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data by understanding key trends that empower frontline healthcare professionals, including paramedics, A&E departments, and firefighters. In understanding these key trends healthcare professionals can continue to save lives and make necessary changes to their practice.

Established in 2019, the Belfast office serves as an engineering hub and has been a cornerstone in ESO’s journey to becoming the largest software provider to emergency services.

Reflecting on his new role Russell Beggs, Senior VP of Engineering (pictured) said, “The past four years in Belfast have been transformative for ESO. In this time frame, we have grown from just a handful of employees to becoming a leading contributor in Northern Ireland’s tech landscape. I’m honoured to take on the responsibility of Senior VP of Engineering and contribute to the continued improvement of our processes, ensuring successful delivery and innovation throughout everything we do.

“The engineering team based in Belfast is responsible for securely developing sophisticated, innovative, and highly performant real-time applications for hundreds of thousands of users ranging from fire services and EMS to hospital and government-based customers. Ultimately, they are making a positive impact on communities worldwide, right from Belfast. It’s wonderful that our engineering teams, along with our broader team, including HR and recruitment specialists, share in the value of our mission.”

Since 2019, ESO’s Belfast footprint has significantly expanded, including an investment in a new state-of-the-art office on Fountain Street. Designed to embody collaboration, vibrancy, and innovation, the new office space also facilitated the creation of a cybersecurity hub in 2022, resulting in the addition of 20 new roles. Its growth aligns with the increasing importance of big data in Northern Ireland and the growing responsibility of data-first companies.

In addition to the business’s continued growth and innovation, prioritising the promotion of a diverse and inclusive workplace has been key to ESO’s success in the last four years with ESO Belfast reporting a 10 per cent increase in its female workforce from 2019 to 2022 – putting it ahead of the software industry average for gender diversity and highlighting ESO’s ongoing commitment and dedication to raising this bar.