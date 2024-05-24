Emerald Park Officially Opens Tír Na nÓg!

Emerald Park has officially opens its first fully themed and immersive land, Tír Na nÓg. Home to Europe’s longest intertwining family and thrill coasters, ‘Na Fianna Force’ and ‘The Quest’, Tír Na nÓg promises to be a world-class entertainment destination located in Ashbourne, Co. Meath.

The opening of Tír Na nÓg marks a substantial investment of €22 million at the theme park and zoo. A first of its kind in Ireland, the 6.5 acre site will include three new attractions called Na Fianna Force, The Quest and The Celtic Dreamer. The new land will also include new food outlets, retail spaces, and an entrance that will create real excitement and wonder with Irish mythology and fantasy theming across the site.

Over 65 rollercoaster enthusiasts have travelled from around the globe to Ashbourne, Co. Meath to be the first to experience these thrilling coasters which will offer an unparalleled rush for thrill-seekers seeking the ultimate adrenaline fix!

As part of the development, Emerald Park commissioned a number of local suppliers for the theming of Tír Na nÓg. The fully themed and immersive land includes over 30 swords, 70 shields, 120 arrows, 70 spears and 15 bows hand crafted by local Blacksmith of the Boyne Valley, An Gobha, from Bohermeen, Navan, Co. Meath. Over 500 mature native Irish tress will be planted across the site with a further 50,000 plants used to create a wild natural landscape, while over 400 tonnes of shotcrete and 2,400 tonnes of concrete were used to create various mythical themed towers and buildings across the land.

This seven-year project stands as a testament to the vision of Emerald Park’s late founder, Raymond Coyle. This ambitious development embodies Coyle’s unwavering commitment to innovation and creating a theme park and zoo that would compete with its international counterparts.

Managing Director, Charles Coyle of Emerald Park, said, “We are thrilled to unveil Tír Na nÓg after seven years of dedicated work and innovation. This new addition to Emerald Park is not only our commitment to creating unparalleled experiences but also a landmark in amusement park attractions with Europe’s longest intertwining coasters right here in Ashbourne, Co. Meath”.

“The opening is a testament to the enduring legacy of my late father and founder of Emerald Park, Raymond Coyle who I know would be so proud of our team today and would have enjoyed all the madness and fun of our opening day. We look forward to welcoming guests to explore and immerse themselves in the magic of our first immersive land – Tír Na nÓg”.

