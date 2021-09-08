E&I Engineering Group acquired by US-based Vertiv

North West firm E&I Engineering has been acquired by Vertiv, a US-based infrastructure solutions and services company.

The electrical switchgear manufacturer, which has plants across Derry and Donegal and employs over 2,100 people worldwide, has entered into an agreement to join the publicly traded company via acquisition.

With all current roles to be safeguarded in the takeover, E&I says it will be followed by the recruitment of approximately 100 new staff across its three locations in the North West in the next year.

Headquartered in Ohio, Vertiv offers power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services to customers in the data centre, communications, commercial and industrial markets. It employs over 20,000 people across over 130 countries.

The acquisition completes Vertiv’s data centre offering by adding a leading independent provider of switchgear and modular power solutions. Founded in 1986, E+I Engineering trades with over 32 countries, pioneering unique in-house integrated power solution designs and technology tailored to individual client project needs.

Founder and Chief Executive of E&I Engineering, Philip O’Doherty said: “This transaction brings together two highly complementary businesses and represents a great outcome for E&I’s employees and customers.”

“We are excited to join the Vertiv team and continue to grow our business through Vertiv’s global reach, strong channel presence and great customer positioning in critical digital infrastructures.”

Chief Executive Officer of Vertiv Rob Johnson said: “The acquisition of E&I represents a key milestone in Vertiv’s strategy, completing our portfolio of in-building power train offerings for data centres and vital Commercial & Industrial markets.”

“We look forward to adding E&I’s highly skilled team members to the Vertiv family. Our companies share a strong culture of engineering excellence and innovation and a passion for serving our customers with differentiated products and service.”