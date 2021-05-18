E+I Engineering accelerates US operations

North West company E+I Engineering is to accelerate its existing US operations with a $13 million expansion plan that will create 200 new jobs.

A global leader in electrical switchgear production, the company’s pioneering work to create unique in-house power solutions takes a major leap forward with this latest US expansion move.

Founded in 1986, E+I Engineering designs, manufactures and sells electrical power distribution products across plants in Derry, Donegal, the United Arab Emirates and the recently expanded facility in South Carolina.

The largest electrical switchgear manufacturer in the UK & Ireland, its products service large infrastructure projects such as data centres, banks, airports, arenas and hospitals.

The acceleration of production facilities in South Carolina will increase capacity to meet growing US demand and facilitate additional modular power solutions, providing a complete data center power distribution system in an increasingly efficient manner.

Headquartered in Burnfoot Co. Donegal, the firm has over 2,000 employees globally and trades with over 32 countries.

South Carolina’s Department of Commerce contributed a $350,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with site preparation and building construction.

The expansion, which added an additional 100,000 square ft to the existing 230,000 square ft site, is nearing completion and will be followed by further growth across the island of Ireland as E+I Engineering steps up all aspects of its operations off the back of recent success.

E+I Engineering Managing Director Philip O’Doherty said: “The E+I Engineering team is thrilled to announce the creation of 200 new jobs at our U.S. plant in Anderson, South Carolina. This investment marks an acceleration in our presence in North America which is testament to both growing demand for our products and the skilled workforce in the area.”

“From our establishment in the North West over 35 years ago, E+I Engineering has seen continued strength in our overseas operations, particularly in North America. We have adapted our hiring plans to reflect our commitment to meeting customer demand in the region. This is a competitive industry, and we strive to be ahead of the game by creating high-quality, skilled jobs and providing the most professional leadership.”