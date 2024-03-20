EduCampus and Version 1 sign Framework Agreement

EduCampus, a provider of shared services to the higher education and research sector in Ireland, and Version 1, a leader in digital transformation, have announced the signing of a major four-year €35m Framework Agreement to provide ICT support and consultation to the higher education and research sector throughout Ireland.

The deal announced today will make ICT implementation and consulting services available not only to EduCampus and its clients, but also to over 70 higher education and research entities across the country. This latest collaboration between EduCampus and Version 1 marks a significant milestone, solidifying EduCampus as a key strategic leader in higher education and research. Through this partnership, EduCampus has spearheaded transformative digital initiatives, driving innovation in these fields.

EduCampus

Established in 2015, EduCampus acts as broker to its clients for ICT application services and Management Information Systems, representing some of the largest and most influential educational and research institutions in Ireland. It currently supports nine universities, two institutes of technology, four colleges, and one government commission serving 140,000 students and 20,000 staff.

EduCampus clients will work with Version 1 on project management and implementation services, business system advisory services, technical support services, technical advisory services, quality assurance services, and service management expertise.

Version 1

Tom O’Connor, CEO of Version 1 said: “We are pleased to extend our EduCampus partnership with this latest deal, one which will see Version 1 cement its reputation within the education and research sector. Our Irish public sector team has been an established EduCampus partner for some time and education is a strategically important sector for our business. We look forward to working with EduCampus and its clients in the future and helping speed the digital transformation of these critical sectors in Ireland.”

Paddy Naughton, CEO EduCampus said: “This agreement between EduCampus and Version 1 will strengthen our ability to implement, upgrade and maintain the portfolio of MIS (Management Information Systems) applications we manage for our client community. In addition, it will support the wider higher education and research sector in the implementation and maintenance of its ICT systems and requirements. We’re excited to be working with Version 1 in delivering new, imaginative, and flexible approaches to ICT services here in Ireland.”

About Version 1

Version 1 is a leader in digital transformation, partnering strategically with global organisations to transform and adopt technology and drive innovation in a responsible way. With an end-to-end offer designed to address the most difficult challenges faced by clients, and supported by the latest cutting-edge technologies, Version 1 is focused on delivering successful client outcomes through the power of world-class teams. This pledge is underscored by the key principles of the organisation, a triangle of balanced priorities comprising customer success, empowered people, and a strong organisation. Version 1 is made up of a fast-growing team of 3200+ people across 4 continents, all innovating differently to drive value through sustainable transformation.

About EduCampus

Established in 2015, EduCampus is a shared service company providing business critical ICT application services and Management Information Systems (MIS) to the Higher Education and Research sectors in Ireland. EduCampus, as a broker for clients, engages with relevant service providers and suppliers in negotiating software licensing, application hosting and support agreements. In addition, EduCampus provides the implementation services and business operations support to enable clients to get the most out of their systems.