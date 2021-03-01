Ebrington development partner commits to further investment at iconic Derry site

Ebrington Holdings Ltd, the development partner of the NI Executive on the Ebrington site in Derry/Londonderry, has said that it is committed to help transform the city’s former army barracks into an unrivalled mixed-use development.

Since 2003, The Executive Office has invested over £38m in Ebrington, and Ebrington Holdings Ltd has an agreement to repurpose and invest in a number of the vacant units at the development.

Kyle Porter, Ebrington Holdings Ltd, said: “We have ambitious plans to invest significantly in the units under our control, and upon securing the relevant planning permissions, we are confident that we will add high-quality real estate assets to the market across a number of sectors.

“The recent announcement regarding the Derry and Strabane City Deal is a significant step towards the economic future and success of the north west region, which will no doubt transform the longer-term economic landscape of the area.

“We are particularly delighted to see plans of a maritime museum at Ebrington, which will be a major tourist destination in the city that will attract interest from a global audience, and, along with other ongoing regeneration projects that are currently on site or in planning, will help restore the iconic development to its former glory.”

Following the completion of refurbishment works managed by Ebrington Holdings Ltd, UK children’s charity Action for Children recently announced its new premises within the site.

The charity signed a 10-year lease at the historic Building 83 at Ebrington, which comprises 13,000 sq ft of refurbished high quality office accommodation.

Kyle Porter said he was delighted that the new lease had supported Action for Children’s 14 full-time and 25 part-time staff in moving into the new building.

“We worked closely with Action for Children from the outset of the project and have delivered full refurbishment works at the building, which were completed to a very high standard and spec, exceeding the expectations of the charity,” he added.

“During what has been a challenging year for us all, we are delighted to have completed this investment at Ebrington to allow Action for Children to move into its new premises, ensuring it can deliver the very important work it does in the city and right across the north west. The pandemic has highlighted just how important the work of Action for Children truly is for the community in this part of the region.”

Ruth-Ann Delija, Operational Director for Northern Ireland, Action for Children, added: “Moving to Ebrington has given Action for Children a much more central and accessible location where we are more visible and can help more families as we continue to develop services in Derry and the north west area. It was important to move into the new building during the pandemic as families need us now more than ever.

“This move allowed us to relocate all our services into one building so that we can provide a seamless service to children, young people and families in a neutral venue accessible by all in Derry. All our services have continued to operate throughout lockdown, and we have been working harder than ever to support families.”