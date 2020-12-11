Eastside Awards – Millar McCall Wylie

Business First talked to Christopher McCandless, Chief Operating Officer of Millar McCall Wylie, about doing business in East Belfast and the company’s support as a sponsor of the Eastside Awards.

Tell us about Millar McCall Wylie Christopher

Millar McCall Wylie is a solicitors firm with our roots in East Belfast. Established in 1993 and based in Eastleigh House on the Upper Newtownards Road. The firm has 50 staff with 15 being active in our East Belfast office. Our commitment to both business and personal clients is important to us and through our East Belfast and City Centre offices we are committed to excellence for everyone.

Why do you do business in East Belfast?

With long established support from local people we are proud to provide quality legal services to whole community.

How have you navigated your business through 2020?

We have had tremendous support from clients and huge commitment from our wonderful staff. Flexible and remote working has worked well due to good IT infrastructure and investment.

Why is Millar McCall Wylie sponsoring Eastside Awards?

We have been supporting the awards every year since they started five years ago and we enjoy our place in the heart of East Belfast and pride ourselves in keeping our origins central to what we do. The work of community and business organisations, especially East Belfast Enterprise, is excellent, and we want to support and recognise their work.

Finally Christopher, what are you hoping ‘East Belfast – Our Story 2020’ will achieve?

A feeling of pride and togetherness and recognition of the people have rallied in a difficult year.

This year’s Eastside Awards is taking on a new format. People are being asked to contribute to ‘East Belfast – Our Story 2020’, a film which will be broadcast in early 2021 celebrating those who have been an inspiration in the local East Belfast community this year.

The organisers want to hear powerful stories from education, sport, the arts, business, health and social care, stories of how children were nurtured during lockdown, extraordinary stories about community spirit and innovative stories about business survival. If you would like to share the story of how your business responded to the pandemic or a story about someone you know who displayed about human kindness, if you know a teacher who has gone the extra mile, if you have an exceptional neighbour, if your community group risked their health to help others during lockdown or you know of a volunteer who should be recognised, send your story via video to [email protected] or visit www.eastsidewards.org for further information.

East Belfast – Our Story 2020 has been made possible by George Best Belfast City Airport, Belfast City Council, Belfast Harbour, East Belfast Enterprise, East Belfast Mission, EastSide Partnership, Fleet Financial, Kainos, Millar McCall Wylie, The Open University, Phoenix Natural Gas, Solv Group, The Urban Villages Initiative, We’reSure Insurance Services, Wolseley Plumb and Parts Center and media partner, Belfast Live.

Closing date for story submissions is 5.00pm on Friday 18 December.

