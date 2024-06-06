Dream Big: DFI Beds recognised for Remarkable Marketing

Bedding and mattress retailer, DFI Beds, has won the Media & Creative award at the prestigious Remarkable Marketing Awards which took place on Friday, the 31st of May.

The Remarkable Marketing Awards celebrate marketers, the people behind the campaigns and the trailblazers who create those game changer moments.

Winning the Media & Creative award reflects the phenomenal growth that DFI Beds has experienced since it was founded in 2019, driven by its innovative marketing strategies and creative collaborations. DFI Beds commitment to exceptional marketing has been instrumental in establishing the brand.

In recent years, the Tyrone-based company has expanded beyond its ecommerce offering, opening a retail store in Newry and its flagship factory showroom in Dungannon. The company’s focus on quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction has contributed to its success and recognition, with its increased focus on marketing and promotion taking the brand to the next level in recent years.

Speaking about the win, Managing Director of DFI Beds, Brian McCann commented: “We are thrilled and honoured to have won the Media & Creative award at the Remarkable Marketing Awards. This recognition is a testament to our team’s expertise and the innovative spirit that drives our marketing efforts. Our success is built on the foundation of taking risks, trying new things, and continuously finding what works best for our brand.

“Our journey has been marked by marketing strategies and creative campaigns that have elevated our brand and significantly contributed to our growth. The support and collaboration within our team have been crucial in delivering exceptional campaigns that resonate with our audience. We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what a bedding company can achieve, ensuring our marketing efforts consistently highlight the comfort, style, and value our products offer.”

DFI Beds is an award-winning provider of mattresses, bed frames, and bedding solutions. With a commitment to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, DFI Beds offers a wide range of products designed to enhance sleep for customers across various preferences and needs.

For more information about DFI Beds, visit: www.dfibeds.com