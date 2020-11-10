Dream Apartments Expand to Manchester

The UK’s fasted growing serviced apartment company, Dream Luxury Serviced Apartments, has announced a further expansion of 120 properties in Manchester, creating 40 new jobs.

The new-build, studio, 1, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments located in the bustling area in the Deansgate/ Salford Quays area have been constructed by leading property developers Fortis Group, and will be opened on the 4th January 2020.

Manchester is the fastest growing and largest inward investment recipient outside London making it a strong location for Dream to strengthen their gobal portfolio.

Dream Luxury Serviced Apartments currently employ over 200 people and operating more than 400 properties worldwide from Belfast to Dubai. Their offering includes luxury, high-end accommodation in a safe, home-from-home environment.

Speaking about the expansion, Tom Smyth, Managing Director of Dream Luxury Serviced Apartments said: “As we continue to endure the most challenging trading period in hospitality history, the Dream expansion continues.

“We see great opportunity for further growth in both the corporate and leisure markets for travellers who want safe, accessible, luxury, self-catering accommodation at an affordable price.

“Our business not only meets all of these objectives but exceeds them.

“We have keyless check-ins, partnered with other hospitality offerings in each city for excellent deals in eateries and tourism outlets.”

“The corporate market and our ability to provide accommodation in prime locations in cities across the world, close to the central business districts, airports, main arterial routes and city centres has allowed us to continue to grow quickly.

Tom concluded: “Manchester is a fantastic city with a real buzz and an excellent reputation and attitude to doing business. We are looking forward to opening there in the new year and are staying focused on our growth plans, doing our best to safeguard jobs and plan for the future.”

Dream Luxury Serviced Apartments operate throughout Belfast and the rest of the UK and properties can be viewed at www.dreamapartments.co.uk.