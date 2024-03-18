Donite Plastics Achieves AS9100 Certification

Saintfield-based thermoforming company, Donite Plastics has achieved the globally recognised AS9100 aerospace quality management standard for the design, manufacture and assembly of thermoformed products, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to manufacturing high quality, reliable and safe products for the aviation, space and defence industries.

Having worked in the aerospace sector for over 10 years, Donite Plastics specialises in the design and manufacture of moulded plastic parts using vacuum forming and other processes for its customer base, which includes some of the world’s leading aircraft interiors companies.

With the sector being increasingly high-risk, regulatory control is needed to capture the requirements and importance of safety, reliability, and maintainability globally.

Being an AS9100 certified company affirms that Donite Plastics is adhering to customer, legal and regulatory requirements, and demonstrates to customers that the company has been assessed against stringent requirements, and is appropriately placed to design, manufacture and assemble thermoformed products for use within the sector.

Donite Plastics

Business Development Manager at Donite Plastics, Stephen Kissick spoke about the recent award saying, “Donite Plastics has significant experience working within the aerospace sector, and this award instils further confidence in our global client base that all our products are manufactured to the highest standards. As we embark on a programme of expansion and investment, we will continue to work extremely hard to develop new, innovative solutions for the benefit of our customers, and this award is just one of the many investments we are making to ensure we deliver an exceptional service, particularly to our aerospace customers.”

Michael Venner, CEO at Auva Certification, which audited Donite Plastics through the rigorous assessment process, spoke about the achievement saying, “Congratulations to Michael (Knight) and the entire team at Donite Plastics on this fantastic achievement. This award is testament to the continued hard work and dedication of the team, and the high standards that have been established throughout the company.”

Donite Plastics recently concluded an innovative project with Northern Ireland Technology Centre (NITC) at Queen’s University in Belfast to introduce smart technology into the aircraft interiors assembly process. Awarded by the National Aerospace Technology Exploitation Programme (NATEP), which is co-funded by Innovate UK and the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), the project seen the development of a robotic automated assembly cell for advanced Thermoformed Twin Skin Panels (TTSP) for aircraft seating systems that will be utilised by its customer, Thompson Aero Seating.