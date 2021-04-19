Derry YouTube star Adam B reveals new merchandise

Derry YouTube star Adam Beales is set to launch his new merchandise collection for 2021. Beales, 20, who has a staggering 3.1 million YouTube subscribers, has teamed up with Derry-based business iPrint for his brand-new pastel clothing collection, offering fans some fashionable colours for the new season ahead.

Adam will now incorporate his famous ‘Over & Out’ slogan on his merchandise, offering his fanbase more choice with this collection. This will mark the first time the popular presenter has featured one of his well-known sayings on his clothing line, as well as introducing a pastel colour palette .. Produced locally in collaboration with Pennyburn based iPrint, the Adam B hoodies and jumpers will now be available in mint, lavender and baby blue, plus mark the first time Adam has implemented two-tone embroidery onto his hoodies and jumper range, giving the clothing a more premium quality and feel.

Speaking on the launch, Adam said: “Following a difficult year for so many people, I wanted my new collection to include bright hues to signify happier times ahead and to evoke a feeling of hope for my fans. We’ve opted for new pastel shades for this drop as these colours, such as mint and lavender, are proving very popular with various fashion brands and celebrities at the moment. I couldn’t be happier with the amazing team at iPrint who constantly exceed expectations with their level of professionalism. This is my favourite collection to date and I cannot wait for my fans to get their hands on the new merch!”

With plans for future collections due out in late 2021, Adam is currently in the early stage discussions of bringing his famous brand to the high street this year.