Derry student wins Amazon Future Engineer bursary

A student from Derry has been named as one of this year’s recipients of the Amazon Future Engineer bursary. Clare Hamilton, who is studying Computer Science at Queen’s University, is one of 31 women students across the UK to receive the bursary this year. More information on Clare and the bursary programme is included below, and there’s a picture of Clare attached.

The Amazon Future Engineer bursary, supported by the Royal Academy of Engineering, provides a support package of up to £20,000 to women students from low-income households progressing from A Level, or technical education courses to university education.

The awards have been granted to women students from low-income households who demonstrate a drive and passion for computing and engineering, and an understanding of how innovation and creativity in these fields can help solve some of the world’s greatest challenges.

Alongside the financial support, successful candidates are matched with an industry mentor, and provided with training and networking opportunities. During their time on the programme, awardees can expect to collaborate with like-minded peers, as well as meeting leading engineers, who’ll inspire them to think big and make their voices heard in their chosen fields.

Clare Hamilton, Queen’s University Belfast, Computer Science Professional Experience

Growing up in Northern Ireland, Clare was homeschooled from the age of eight to seventeen by her mother, a former programming lecturer at Ulster University who sparked her interest in tech.

“I loved learning about all the different branches of computer science, the possibilities seem endless.”

Clare is now in her first year at Queen’s University of Belfast, studying Computer Science Professional Experience where she hopes to learn the fundamentals of computer science and learn practical skills during her third-year industry placement.

Clare’s passion was stoked by her programming teacher while studying a BTEC in Information Technology at college. “My teacher was a great inspiration to me, she made the learning fun and engaging and ultimately help me build the confidence to pursue computer science at degree level.”

She nurtured her interest more at an internship in the product management department at Citi Bank, gaining experience in the programming and software testing team. Clare says the mentoring support she received during the internship was invaluable, which makes Amazon Bursary even more exciting to her.

“It’s reassuring to know that I can speak to experts for career advice, and have a whole network open up to me through the bursary.”

“The bursary means a lot to me, it will support me financially during the cost of living crisis with accommodation and living expenses. I’m also really excited by the mentoring and networking opportunities!”

The Amazon Future Engineer bursaries aim to help address underrepresentation and accelerate the rate of progress – women are significantly underrepresented in engineering and technology in higher education. UCAS data on university application and acceptance figures for the 2021 cycle highlighted that women represent just 16% and 18% of accepted applications to computer science and engineering degrees respectively. At the current rate of progress, parity of women in engineering degrees will still not be achieved until 2085.

This year, 31 bursaries have been awarded – more than double the number awarded in 2021 when the scheme launched – to students progressing from A Level, Scottish Highers or technical education courses to university education in the 2022/23 academic year

Dr Rhys Morgan, Director of Engineering and Education at the Royal Academy of Engineering, said: “The ideas put forward by this year’s awardees in their applications amply illustrate the ingenuity and creative talent that exists among women who are underrepresented in engineering. The Academy and Amazon have a shared goal of increasing diversity within the profession, and we will continue to seek out talented individuals like these to help ensure that our community is more representative of the society it serves.”

Lauren Kisser, Technology Director at Amazon UK and Ambassador for Amazon Future Engineer: “If we want to continue innovating and inventing on behalf of all customers, then a diverse and representative workforce is absolutely essential. We’re delighted to expand the Amazon Future Engineer bursary scheme to 31 fantastic women students and we hope they go on to achieve great things as our innovators of the future.”

Manpreet Bahtra, who is studying Computer Science at the University of Warwick, is one of this year’s bursary recipients. Originally from Afghanistan, Manpreet was 11 when she came to the UK with her parents and two brothers, claiming refugee status in 2018: “I came to the UK with no formal schooling, so I had to work really hard to catch up with my peers, all while learning English too. My earliest experiences of computing were through Scratch and Raspberry Pi, and my passion for computing grew organically from there.” About being awarded the bursary, she added: “I was so overwhelmed because it means so much to me. I am so grateful for the opportunity as it provides real relief. I don’t need to worry about working part-time and falling behind my peers. I have the means to support my living costs and all the necessary equipment for my studies.”

Fellow bursary recipient, Hannah McCormick, studying Computer Science at the University of Aberdeen, said: “I really enjoy programming. Problem solving is quite fun especially the moment when you find a solution. I would love to work in cyber forensics or make disability aids. I was a young carer and looked after my parents and two siblings before I came to university, so I saw how beneficial that work can be.” Hannah applied for the Amazon Future Engineer Bursary after her teacher shared a link with her once exams were over. “It’s the first bursary I’ve been successful at applying for, and we celebrated on results night with a dinner. The networking opportunities that come with it will really help me start to plan my career.”

Alongside the monetary award, awardees will gain exclusive access to networking groups to meet positive role models from Amazon and the Royal Academy of Engineering, interact with like-minded peers, build long-term relationships, and benefit from collaboration opportunities.

