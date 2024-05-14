Denny launches New Premium Sliced Cooked Meats with Taste Masters 

Iconic brand Denny is inviting Northern Ireland consumers to ‘elevate your lunch’ as it launches across the island of Ireland, Denny Taste Masters, a new range of premium sliced cooked meats.

The new range from Denny – Northern Ireland’s second most chosen food brand* – has five delicious flavours including Oven Baked, Hand Crumbed, Chipotle Glazed, Flame Grilled and Honey Roasted, all slow cooked to deliver superb flavours and succulence in every bite.

Consumers will get a chance to sample the Taste Masters range for themselves as Denny will be among exhibitors at the Balmoral Show, placing the new range centre stage in the Food NI Pavilion.

Denny

Shauna Moran, Senior Brand Manager, Denny, said: “For more than 200 years, Denny has enjoyed a place in the hearts and homes of consumers, with countless generations choosing our range that includes sliced cooked meats, sausages, rashers, pudding, and meat free.

“We are delighted to now inspire consumers to elevate their lunch with Denny Taste Masters, our new range of delicious, premium sliced cooked meats.

“Denny Taste Masters range is the perfect option at lunch, whether you choose to enjoy it in a panini, toastie or wrap, this premium product will certainly elevate your lunch!”

Taste Masters’ launch in Northern Ireland features a high-profile media campaign across TV, digital channels and out of home locations.

Denny will be exhibiting Taste Masters at the Balmoral Show, running from 15th – 18th May, providing delicious samples at its stand in the NI Food Pavilion.

Popular Northern Ireland food and travel writer Marty O’Neill will be on hand throughout the show to demonstrate how to ‘elevate your lunch’ – all inspired by Denny Taste Masters.

Founded in 1820, Denny is a brand recognised for its commitment to quality and taste, and has been serving the Northern Ireland market for over 200 years.

Owned by Pilgrim’s Europe, the company has production and sales facilities across the Island of Ireland including production facilities in Enniskillen, Dungannon, Ballymena and Moy Park Headquarters in Craigavon.

The biggest private employer in Northern Ireland, Pilgrim’s Europe supplies retail outlets throughout Northern Ireland providing consumers with well-loved brands including Denny.