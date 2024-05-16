DELI LITES team scores national accolade at sandwich Oscars 

Two DELI LITES New Product Development Technologists are celebrating after being named among the UK’s top sandwich and food to go creators by an industry-leading awards body.

Kirsty Fitzpatrick and Kirsty Beck from DELI LITES represented the company at the Sammies – the sandwich and food to go awards – in London after triumphing in the UK regional heats of the Sandwich & Food to Go Designer 2024 awards.

The pair, who work at DELI LITES IRELAND, based in Warrenpoint in the Innovation and New Product Development department took part in the prestigious annual competition to find the UK’s best sandwich and food to go creators.

The regional heats were held earlier this year in Darlington, where the DELI LITES duo won in all five categories they entered; an industry first.

Kirsty Fitzpatrick won the Delightful Breaded Chicken, Gorgonzola Piccante and Nut Free categories with creations called ‘Second to Naan’, ‘Honey I’m Feeling Blue’ and ‘Banging Chicken’.

Kirsty Beck scored the top prizes in the Gouda and Chutney & Curd categories with ‘Too Gouda to be True’ and ‘It Takes Two to Mango’.

Following their regional success, the pair travelled to the national live grand final at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel. At the final, Kirsty Fitzpatrick was crowned the winner of the Futura Foods’ Gorgonzola Piccante category with her ‘Honey I’m Feeling Blue’ creation.

“We were over the moon to win at the regional heats and to represent our company at the grand final in London was incredible,” said Kirsty Fitzpatrick. “It was an honour to compete against the very best sandwich and food to go creators in the UK and we’re both overjoyed that our creations were so well received by so many,” added Kirsty Beck.

“The Sammies is the Oscars of our industry and everyone at DELI LITES is so proud of the achievements of our two Kirstys,” added Brian Reid, DELI LITES co-founder and CEO. “Getting to the national final in London confirmed what we already knew here at Deli Lites – that our super talented innovation and new product development team are the best in the business. We’re lucky to work with them every day and I thank them for everything they do for our company and our customers. A national win for ‘Honey I’m Feeling Blue’ was the icing on the cake!”

“We’re so pleased to have a national winner in our midst at DELI LITES. Our two Kirstys never fail to impress our team and we couldn’t be prouder of their achievements,” added Gary McDowell, Head of Food Innovation and Development. “At DELI LITES, we’re passionate about empowering our young team to meet its full potential and events like the Sammies offer a platform to help us achieve that. Well done again to the Kirstys – we’re all really proud of you.”

DELI LITES, based in Warrenpoint, produces over 30 million delicious food to go and artisanal bakery items annually that are sold globally.

In 2022, DELI LITES obtained certification as a BCorp company—a global initiative that evaluates businesses based on their involvement with people, communities, and the environment with the goal of transforming business into a force for good.