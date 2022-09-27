Deadline approaches to enter the first ever PropertyPal Awards

PropertyPal, an online property portal in Northern Ireland, has urged industry professionals to get their entries in for the first ever PropertyPal Awards. Submissions will close on Thursday 29th September at 5pm. Taking place in November at the Ulster Transport Museum, the event will showcase and celebrate industry excellence from across the Northern Ireland property sector.

PropertyPal Awards

Speaking about the awards, Errol Maxwell, Managing Director at PropertyPal commented: “PropertyPal is thrilled to be hosting our first-ever awards night. It’s just over two years since the housing market closed due to Covid-19, and recovery has been exceptional, as demand for sales and rentals has reached record highs.

“The market recovery has been driven by the professionals at the heart of the sector, going above and beyond to meet clients’ needs and deliver a top-quality service. We want to recognise and reward these individuals who have overcome so many challenges to thrive in the most unprecedented times.”

“The PropertyPal Awards night is set to be a celebration of the industry like no other. We have an exciting and eventful evening planned to celebrate the very best of industry standards here in Northern Ireland.”

Award submissions are still open across several business areas including corporate social responsibility, green initiatives, property development, sales and lettings agents, and many more.

The submissions will be analysed by an independent expert panel of judges from the property sector.

Entries will close on Thursday 29th September at 5pm. To find out more and enter the awards, visit www.propertypalawards.com