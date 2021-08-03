Creative digital agency Origin opens New York office

Belfast creative digital agency Origin has opened an office in New York after securing significant business across the US over the last year, creating 7 new jobs.

The move, which will see a local managing director take the helm of the New York office, comes after the firm won seven fintech projects based both on the east and west coasts of the United States in recent months, along with strong growth at its Belfast base.

Of the new roles, 2 will be based in the New York office while 5 will be added to the UK and Ireland team based in Belfast, bringing total headcount across the business to 31.

Origin

Origin will bolster the team further by creating an academy of design, marketing and communication professionals in Northern Ireland, in collaboration with a local University, to service the growing US arm and maintain a flow of creative talent.

The opening of the New York office is the latest milestone for the firm which has experienced sharp growth since being founded more than 15 years ago. It focuses on brand, online customer experience, campaigns and digital transformation for a wide range of clients, including some of the world’s most well-known corporates; Danske Bank, Prudential, Allstate, well known NI brands; AbbeyAutoline, Firmus, Mash Direct, and some of the world’s most exciting US fintech & insurtech scale-ups, Openly, Alchemy & Powerltyics.

During that time it has won a host of awards, including the Deloitte Fast 50 Awards, CIM Marketing Excellence Awards and the Digital Media Awards. Most recently, it was recognised at the Digital DNA Awards 2020 for its work to raise awareness around responsible flying through the ‘One Too Many’ campaign, as well as for its company culture in the ‘Workplace of the Year’ category.

Co-Founder of Origin Jerry Staple said: “The Origin New York office is an exciting development in the evolution of the firm, allowing us to serve our ever-growing roster of US clients and to grow our global footprint in a key strategic market. We have worked hard to win business with seven new US clients in the last year and expect that to grow further in the coming months as we take a larger share of the fintech and other markets both on the east and west coasts.

He added: “We set ourselves apart by focusing on adding value through both experience and narrative, producing transformational results for our clients. By extending our world-class team in New York, we will continue to deliver that service and build out our footprint around the world.”

Jacqueline Silva, Managing Director of Origin’s New York office, said: “I’m excited to be bringing Origin’s world class digital offering to clients current and future in the US market at our New York office. At Origin we are able to differentiate our offering with a unique and integrated approach which has already produced tangible results for clients and which has found a willing audience in the US.”

Origin’s global headquarters is based in Holywood, County Down, just outside Belfast. Its New York office is situated on East 34th St.