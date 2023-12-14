Creating Retail Magic creates a beautiful Santa’s Grotto in Belfast

There’s still time to visit the magical Nordic-style Santa’s Grotto at the award-winning Belfast Christmas Market which has been lovingly designed and installed by Creating Retail Magic to provide a wonderfully festive experience for families, individuals and couples visiting the city centre this Christmas.

Northern Ireland’s leading retail visual merchandising consultancy, Creating Retail Magic developed the spectacular hand-built cabin set amongst an enchanted forest of charming woodland creatures, snow-tipped swans on a frozen lake and magical ‘Northern Lights’ special effects that shimmer in the twilight hours.

Access to the cabin is via a fully accessible gangway under twinkling lights and festive firs, with all considerations made to ensure that visitors can enjoy an inclusive visit with Father Christmas. Ensuring that attention to detail throughout is exquisite, Santa’s study is complete with an antique bureau, an illuminated globe and the beautiful backdrop of a fireplace, dressed trees and festive foliage. Lighting effects add to the enchanted experience, and there are even magical Naughty and Nice Books for Santa to consult!

A local charity operates the grotto and benefits from proceeds. Mags McAlpin, owner and principal of Creating Retail Magic, is delighted to support this worthwhile cause, and said: “I have had the privilege of creating a new concept each year for this magical grotto since 2018, and it is truly one of my favourite projects. This year, this gorgeous grotto is supporting one of the Lord Mayor’s charities, Kids Together Belfast. It is a wonderful way to showcase the skills of our visual merchandising team especially at this magical time of the year knowing that the proceeds of our work will benefit this fabulous charity.”

Santa’s Grotto at Belfast’s Christmas Market is open until Friday 22 December. Follow Creating Retail Magic on social media at https://www.facebook.com/retailmagicni and www.instagram.com/retailmagicni/