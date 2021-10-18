CQ BID & DFI Working To Resolve Traffic Issue In Cathedral Quarter

In May 2020 Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon announced a pilot scheme which restricted traffic in the historic cobbled streets of the Cathedral Quarter.

The temporary road closure of Hill Street and Gordon Street was extended until October 31 with local businesses still permitted access as required.

Businesses in the area have been divided on the subject.

Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement manager Damien Corr said the BID has been working with stakeholders and businesses in the area.

He added: “The Cathedral Quarter BID is committed to facilitating a solution to the vehicular traffic issue on Hill St and Gordon St.

“We appreciate that this is by no means as easy as simply closing the streets to traffic. Hospitality & Arts venues need deliveries and office workers need access to their car parks.

“It is also the case, however, that all of the above, including their customers, have a right to cleaner air and a safer environment in which to explore this beautiful area which is, after all, set in a conservation area.”

Mr Corr added that he hoped a solution to the ongoing debate was imminent.

He said: “In recent weeks the BID has been working with DFI officials to finalise a survey which we are confident will identify a way forward which will take into consideration the many issues identified by stakeholders over the last year.

“The survey should be ready for distribution in the next few weeks and we believe that a new regime for the road will be agreed and implemented as soon as the process permits.”

