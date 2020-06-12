COVID-19 ‘best practice’ kit helping businesses get back to work

A joint venture by two of Ireland’s fastest-growing businesses has launched a COVID-19 ‘best practice’ kit aimed at helping the public and private sectors in Ireland and the UK ‘Get Back to Work’.

Conscia is currently supplying the first integrated kit to offer both practical and policy support to organisations and businesses struggling to plan for ‘the new normal’ during the global pandemic. The innovative cross-border company is also advising on the use of self-testing for staff as part of a wider COVID-19 risk minimisation strategy.

The Conscia pack items all comply to CE quality marks and include optional antibody testing kits which are now being used extensively in Ireland, the UK, Germany, and US.

Conscia was established by recruitment and talent consultancy businesses, Connected Talent Ltd in Northern Ireland, and Connexus Recruitment in the Republic of Ireland, offering a range of services across Ireland and the UK. Its mission statement is ‘Helping The Public, Private And Third Sectors To Work Happy’.

Ryan Williams, Co-Founder and CEO of Connected Talent, said: “Conscia have been inundated with requests to help Ireland ‘Get Back to Work’. We wanted to provide a simple kit offering products, services, policies, process, and practical help with our follow up 1-hour support clinic to keep organisations and businesses on the right side of compliance, best practice, and risk minimisation.

“Staff and customers will remember those employers who act in a responsible, timely and robust manner for many years post COVID-19. We are supplying the vital ingredients to assist with this journey. This is crucial for an organisation’s Employer Value Proposition as we move to the new normal – the environment may have changed but your values as an organisation have not.”

The Conscia pack contains 50 surgical fluid repellent face masks, 100 pairs of disposable gloves, personal size alcohol-based hand gel, four face visors (flat packed), an initial batch of social distancing signage and floor prompts, a data pen and optional antibody test kits.

Ryan Williams explained: “Our CE quality accredited antibody test kits deliver 94% sensitivity and 98% specificity and are self-administered via a simple finger prick. Offering antibody testing to staff can reduce both total transmission risk as well as provide some additional confidence for employees as we move to the next phase of the pandemic. These tests are being used extensively in the UK, Ireland, the US, and Germany.

“The Conscia data pen contains a COVID-19 Preparedness Checklist to help businesses and organisations identify gaps and forward plan as well as all policies and processes to ensure you remain compliant, robust and focused on mobilisation best practice – this spans policy packs around staff testing, health and safety, HR, communication and sound project and risk management.”

Conscia has offices in Belfast, Derry/Londonderry, Dublin, and Donegal based at LYIT CoLab, Letterkenny.