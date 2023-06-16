CompareNI.com reels in fresh new look

Local company CompareNI.com has relaunched with a brand-new website, designed to make comparing insurance and personal finance products quicker, easier and more productive.

Created in Northern Ireland 13 years ago, CompareNI.com is now the number one price comparison site in the country, helping local people save on bills and household essentials.

CompareNI.com

The new design, launched earlier this month, is not just sleek and modern, it gives a more efficient user experience yet maintains the characters and animations the customers know and love, such as Fisherman Rod and his seagull friend Steven.

One of the main reasons for this enhancement was to make the site more mobile friendly – more people than ever are now buying goods online via their mobiles – with 2023 seeing mobile devices accounting for 57% of all global web traffic.* Increasing the performance on mobile devices is vital, ensuring a seamless experience across a range of smartphones and tablets – so customers can compare products anytime, anywhere.

Managing Director of CompareNI.com Ian Wilson says: “We’re constantly looking at ways to improve and innovate our site – to give our customers the best experience we can. People don’t have time to waste, they want to compare products with ease, so we’ve worked hard to keep our forms simple and enhance the speed of the site so people can find savings easily.

“Our site is uniquely tailored for people from Northern Ireland so they won’t find a provider that ‘excludes NI’ – giving people from here a wide range of products and providers to choose from, plus a selection of bespoke NI brands not available on other price comparison sites.

“We’ve also worked hard during the cost-of-living crisis to help customers find further ways to save. We launched CompareNI Rewards, giving people access to 1000’s of discounts and offers across high street and big-name brands including Tesco, Ikea and Boots – with active users saving around £700** on average.”

CompareNI.com has helped over 600,000 users find savings on over 70 products, including home, pet, health insurance and personal finance options such as car finance and personal loans. – ENDS-

* https://www.oberlo.com/statistics/mobile-internet-traffic

**This £700 savings figure was calculated using the average weekly household expenditure data provided by the Office for National Statistics’ Living Costs and Food Survey 2019 and the average % savings available through CompareNI Rewards. Using these figures as an example, an individual could save up to £700 a year using the platform. The savings you could achieve are dependent on your personal spending habits and how many discounts you use through Compare NI Rewards.