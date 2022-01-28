Collins Aerospace Support for Cornerstone Foodbank

Following a recent break in at a Kilkeel-based foodbank, which resulted in the loss of hundreds of pounds worth of food, toiletries and vouchers, one local company, Collins Aerospace was determined to help, and has since made a £1,500 donation to the organisation.

Cornerstone Foodbank is a much relied upon organisation serving the needs of the local community in and around Kilkeel. Just before Christmas, employees at Collins Aerospace had collected food donations to make up twenty bags for the foodbank to distribute.

Employees at Collins Aerospace were devastated to hear of the robbery and were determined to help again. Stuart McKee, Managing Director of Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel, said: “Our team was shocked and saddened to hear of the recent robbery at Cornerstone Foodbank in Kilkeel.

“Cornerstone Foodbank is a fantastic organisation, which has helped many families and people in need throughout the local community in recent times. It is an organisation that we are extremely proud to have supported in the past.

“Having heard the news of the robbery, our team wondered how we could help the organisation once again. As such, our employees generously donated £1,500 to the foodbank.

“We hope that this money goes some way to minimising the impact felt by Cornerstone Foodbank and its customers, and indeed, help the very community that we are an integral part of.”

Following receipt of the donation, Karen Campbell from Cornerstone Foodbank said; “We have been overwhelmed with the generosity of Collins Aerospace and the local community and are extremely grateful for this donation.”

Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel is a major employer for the area and in addition to contributing greatly to the local economy, they have recently embarked on a recruitment drive as they prepare for future growth.

The global company is renowned for its innovative seating solutions for a range of commercial aircraft and business jets, as well as its state-of-the-art designs, quality of construction, lightweight comfort, functionality, and safety.