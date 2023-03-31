College Higher Education offering is an alternative pathway to success says expert panel

Higher education options at local further education colleges are now wider than ever before and provide an excellent route to promising careers and further study, according to the Principal and Chief Executive of Southern Regional College.

Brian Doran was speaking to over 100 guests at an event in Southern Regional College Banbridge Campus as part of a wider campaign launched by the Department for the Economy this month to raise awareness of Level 4 and 5 qualifications at Northern Ireland’s six colleges.

More than 9,500 learners are enrolled on higher education courses at local colleges, a number that is growing.

Courses include Foundation Degrees, Higher National Diplomas, Degrees in collaboration with Universities and Higher Level Apprenticeships giving students the opportunity to combine learning with hands-on experience and more crucially, access to employers.

Speaking at the event Brian Doran, Chief Executive and Principal of Southern Regional College said: “The Further Education Colleges across Northern Ireland offer an array of excellent higher education courses in a range of subjects that support industry need, bolster regional economic development and kick start thousands of careers.”

“All six colleges offer courses from Higher National Certificates right through to bachelor’s degrees and postgraduate qualifications. The benefits of studying at a local college are clear. We offer highly accessible locations for people who need or want to be closer to home when studying, lower fees, smaller class sizes and enhanced tutor support. The college model supports diversity and that is something we are hugely proud of.”

“We also continue to grow our links with local employers and design our courses in direct response to their needs, meaning that each of the six Colleges are an important player in supporting local economic development and contributing to a balanced economy right across Northern Ireland.”