Colin Steen and Mark Jones are new directors at Nitec Solutions

This month, as Nitec Solutions enters its 24th year of operations, we are delighted to announce the appointment of two new directors to the Nitec Board.

Colin Steen, Technical Services Director, joined Nitec as a Project Manager way back in May 2005, the year Tony Blair was elected for a third term, and Man United were beaten by Arsenal in the FA Cup – sorry Colin!

Colin started his career in IT at Wellworth’s before spending eight years at Graham’s Systems of Dromore as their Senior Support Engineer.

As Technical Services Director, Colin will oversee both project and customer service delivery at Nitec. The breadth of his technical understanding as well as a deep empathy for our customers’ operations makes him the ideal candidate to lead our Technical Services Team in delivering the next chapter of Nitec’s wide–ranging security and productivity services.

Mark Jones, Software Development Director, graduated from Queens in 2001 (the year Apple released iTunes and the sequencing of the human genome was completed) before taking up a software development role at a FinTech company in Antrim followed by AFA Systems in Belfast.

Mark then spent the next ten years leading the software development team at Wycliffe Bible Translators in Asia before returning to Northern Ireland in 2014.

At Nitec, Mark’s expertise and passion for the automation of business processes has already been translated into many transformational software applications for our customers.

In addition, Mark has elevated Nitec’s proprietary M365 Customer and HR Portals, and readied them for multi–tenant subscription, which has signalled one of Mark’s main goals as he leads his team into this new era, namely, to make software development accessible to the many and not just a few.