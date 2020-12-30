Co-Ownership celebrates 30,000 customers in Northern Ireland

Co-Ownership has announced it is celebrating a major milestone, as the shared ownership provider has now helped 30,000 people purchase their own home in Northern Ireland.

Co-Ownership is a not-for-profit organisation that helps people to own their own home. There are many reasons why people choose Co-Ownership to help them buy a home – including difficulty in raising a deposit, low income, or non-permanent employment.Since 1978, the organisation has now supported 30,000 people to buy and currently co-owns over 9,500 homes across Northern Ireland.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “I would like to congratulate Co-Ownership on having helped their 30,000th customer into home ownership – this is a significant milestone in the provision of affordable housing. I am delighted that the recent allocation of £145m funding from my department will ensure that Co-Ownership can continue to provide an affordable route into home ownership for some of those who would otherwise be unable to purchase their own home.”

Mark Graham, Chief Executive at Co-Ownership commented on the news: “Today we are all celebrating a tremendous milestone. The team has helped 30,000 people in Northern Ireland to buy their own home; changing lives and supporting families wherever we can. I am immensely proud of the work we do and would like to thank every single one of those 30,000 co-owners for being a part of our story.”

Co-owners buy the share in a home that they can afford, between 50% and 90% and Co-Ownership covers the rest. When they’re able to, co-owners can increase their share bit-by-bit until they own all their home.

To find out more, visit www.co-ownership.org