Click Energy powers up PPE fundraising appeal

Click Energy have joined forces with Independent Health and Care Providers (IHCP) to launch a major fundraising appeal to help ensure frontline staff get much-needed new Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) aimed at keeping them safe from COVID-19.

IHCP is the recognised member organisation for those providing services for older people and vulnerable adults in Northern Ireland. It represents private, not-for-profit, charity and church-affiliated organisations providing residential and nursing home care, sheltered housing and care in the home.

Damian Wilson, Managing Director of Click Energy, said the team were keen to support efforts to ensure PPE was being delivered to frontline workers providing crucial domiciliary care to older people and vulnerable adults as well as those in residential care. IHCP is tasked with distributing PPE stock throughout the North and to all care providers.

He explained: “As a local company, we wanted to collaborate with an organisation that would ensure PPE was being delivered to some of the frontline workers who are particularly in need of added protection while doing such heroic work providing domiciliary care and in care homes during the ongoing global pandemic.

“Both our colleagues and customers have family members and friends who are either frontline workers or being cared for by them and we understand just how crucial it is to keep precious loved ones safe from the spread of COVID-19. Our team had no hesitation in choosing IHCP as the organisation best suited to assist in this new campaign and we look forward to generating much-needed funds for PPE distribution within Northern Ireland as soon as possible.”

Welcoming the partnership with Click Energy, Pauline Shepherd, Chief Executive of IHCP, said: “The independent sector employs over 30,000 staff across Northern Ireland delivering care to over 15,000 people in care homes and sheltered housing and around 16,000 people in their own homes every week. We are delighted we are now also being supported by Click Energy and their customers through this new collaboration with the local electricity company which has a strong proven track record for its charitable endeavours and reaching out to assist community focused projects.

“Click Energy’s involvement with IHCP will enable us to ensure that additional PPE is being delivered to frontline workers deployed by our members. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Click Energy customers for their support as we know the provision of PPE is close to everyone’s hearts more than ever now in the battle against COVID-19.”

Damian Wilson added: “We appreciate these are very challenging times for many households so our message to customers and anyone else who wishes to help with our PPE appeal, is simply to donate as little or as much as you would like by visiting our website www.clickenergyni.com where a special donation page is now open.

“We know just how generous our customers are from previous Click Energy charity appeals and we want to thank everyone sincerely once again for supporting Click Energy and IHCP.”

Established in November 2015, Click Energy has approximately 30,000 customers who have also helped the company with successful fundraising appeals for Diabetes UK Northern Ireland and Action Cancer.

If you would like to make a donation you can call 0800 107 0732, you do not have to be a Click Energy customer to help ensure frontline staff get much-needed support. For more information please visit www.clickenergyni.com today.