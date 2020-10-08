Click Energy announces major appeal for Samaritans in NI 

Click Energy has launched a major fundraising appeal to help support the life-saving services provided by Samaritans in Northern Ireland over the next 12 months. Samaritans is a confidential emotional support charity which has eight NI branches in Bangor, Belfast, Ballymena, Coleraine, Derry, Newry, Omagh and Portadown. Its free to call phoneline 116123 is open 24 hours, 365 days a year for people who are experiencing feelings of distress or despair.

Damian Wilson, Managing Director of Click Energy, welcomed the opportunity to assist the charity at a time of increased need for suicide prevention services. Customers of the local energy supplier can now opt to make a donation to Samaritans when topping up their electricity online or by calling the Click Energy freephone number 0800 107 0732.

He said: “Click Energy and our valued customers have helped to support a number of local charities since we were established five years ago. Samaritans has been providing a lifeline to those in need for nearly 60 years, they are ordinary people doing an extraordinary job.

“The Click Energy team were keen that our new charity of the year would help support people who may be feeling alone with difficult thoughts or feelings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Samaritans’ volunteers are there to listen round the clock, every day of the year and we look forward to generating funds to assist the NI branches as soon as possible.

“We know from previous charity campaigns how generous our customers are and we want to thank everyone sincerely once again for their support. We appreciate these are very challenging times for many households so our message is simply to donate as little or as much as you can to this very deserving campaign for Samaritans over the next 12 months.”

Alan Heron, Regional Director, Samaritans Northern Ireland said: “We are delighted that Click Energy has so kindly reached out to us as a relatively new local company with a proven track record of supporting charities across Northern Ireland. We would also like to thank the customers for their generosity at a time when non-judgemental emotional support is needed more than ever.

“Belfast branch, as the oldest Samaritan branch in Ireland, will celebrate its 60th birthday next year.

“Calls to Samaritans are received by volunteers trained in listening skills and you can be assured that all calls are fully confidential. We provide dedicated training and support to all volunteers during their time as part of a caring organisation that puts supporting and listening to anyone in need of emotional support as its top priority.”

Established in October 2015, Click Energy has approximately 30,000 customers who have previously supported successful fundraising appeals for Diabetes UK NI, Action Cancer and Independent Health and Care Providers (IHCP) to help with the recent supply of PPE.