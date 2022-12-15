City businesses invited to support Linen Quarter as Ballot opens

Organisations across the Linen Quarter are being invited to renew LQ BID’s services over the next five years. Voters will base their decision on a LQ BID’s new five-year business plan, which highlights £3.7m of investment for the district, and details the aspiration to extend the BID into the Gasworks and southern stretches of Dublin Road and Great Victoria Street.

LQ BID is a not-for-profit organisation that operates under statute to provide enhanced services for a defined area. Currently hundreds of organisations in the Linen Quarter pay a levy, with contributions ringfenced to a shared fund which is used to deliver improvements.

For the organisation to be reinstated, 25 per cent of LQ BID’s 350 levy payers must turn out to vote between now and January 24th. In addition, there must be a majority yes vote from all voters and a majority yes from organisations with the largest net asset value in the District.

LQ BID

Blair Mayne, Chair of LQ BID, said “Over the last five years LQ BID has pioneered the transformation of the Linen Quarter, which has become a distinct district with its own identify and unique offer. The area is also being transformed through major capital projects such as the Grand Central Station, hotels, student housing and offices. But regeneration will not land effectively if the Linen Quarter lacks local co-ordination. To add value, deliver services, and provide a unified voice, the Board of LQ BID are encouraging local organisations to renew the business improvement district for a second term.”

LQ BID was first appointed in 2018 for an initial term of five years and has successfully delivered over 30 projects. These include a dedicated police officer for the area, an enhanced Clean team, summer street ambassadors, a vibrant programme of events, and significant investment in revitalisation initiatives. Recent examples include FLAXX – a pioneering social space at Brunswick Street complete with a coffee dock, pétanque court, outdoor seating and a raised performance area – which was delivered in partnership with the City Council and Department for Communities.

Chris McCracken, Managing Director or LQ BID said: “Our ambitious business plan highlights 50 projects that we aim to deliver into an extended area over the next 5 years. This includes a safer, cleaner district, with improved promotion and enhanced investment that will deliver benefits to everyone who work in, lives in, or visits the area.”

“A yes vote will ensure we can continue our work to introduce more outdoor social spaces, enhanced seating, enhanced planting, murals and parklets – all of which drives footfall, creates a sense of vibrancy and ultimately supports businesses in the area to thrive.”

Along with focusing on revitalisation LQ BID has also prioritised the creation of a healthy and sustainable district.

Chris continues: “LQ BID has been vocal in its support of active and sustainable travel and have launched a range of services to support organisations on their sustainable journey. This includes green energy, sustainable waste management, climate awareness training, and employer’s cycling accreditation. In term two we will also have a greater focus on health and well-being, including our well attended health week and a new district wide project to monitor and improve air quality.”

The Term Two ballot is open until January 24th for LQ BID members to vote. The result will be announced on January 25th. For more information on LQ BID’s Term Two Business Plan visit linenquarter.org. Businesses and organisations across the Linen Quarter and Gasworks can contact Chris McCracken with queries at [email protected].