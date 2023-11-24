Choice marks 25th anniversary of sheltered living scheme in Larne

Tenants and staff from Pound Green Court in Larne came together recently to celebrate an important milestone for the sheltered living scheme. Marking 25 years in the town, Pound Green Court comprises 32 modern apartments which offer residents independent living – close to a variety of amenities – with a range of shared facilities and support if required.

Officially opened in 1998 by the town’s Mayoress at the time, Joan Drummond, the scheme, and its residents have been an integral part of the local community for a quarter of a century. As part of Choice’s ongoing commitment to invest in its housing stock, the association invested £200,000 in 2019 modernising kitchens across the scheme and improving the property’s energy efficiency capabilities.

Choice Director of Tenant and Client Services, Carol Ervine, said: “Investing in our existing properties is a key part of our business model alongside building new homes across Northern Ireland. Investing in our current housing stock ensures that we are providing long lasting sustainable homes that stand the test of time whilst keeping up with the latest in energy efficiency technology.

“Attending milestone events like this at Pound Green Court shows that this strategy is working. A scheme that was built twenty-five years ago, with continued investment, continues to provide quality independent living for residents whilst contributing to the local community.”

Tenants at Pound Green Court enjoy a range of communal activities, including weekly coffee mornings, bingo, and craft classes. Residents of the scheme are well-known for their generosity and charity fundraising; this year tenants raised £1,000 for the local Roddensvale School for children with additional needs.

The scheme’s residents also forge important partnerships with other local organisations such as AEL Ltd who provide training and employment for adults with disabilities.

Carol added: “I would like to pay tribute to the residents at Pound Green Court who work closely with our scheme co-ordinator. You have embraced the scheme as your home and have contributed in such a positive way, not just to the up keep of the property inside and out but how you have brought the scheme into the heart of the community through a range of initiatives and activities led by you.”