Choice Housing launches £16.2m Lisburn development

The development of a £16m mixed use housing development in Lisburn, which will provide 90 new quality social homes in the area, was officially launched this week by Choice Housing in partnership with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

The project team from Choice were joined at the site on Hillsborough Old Road by officials from Windsor Developments Limited who will manage the construction project alongside their contractor, Leo Matheson Ltd, and their design team Doherty Architectural Services and Quantity Surveyors Hamil Gallagher.

Initial site work commenced in summer 2023, with the first phase of the development – which will include 17 properties – expected to be handed over by May of this year.

Once fully completed, the Hillsborough Old Road Scheme will consist of 30 three-bedroom, 46 two-bedroom, and 3 four-bedroom general needs houses. A further three houses, two bungalows, and six apartments, of which eight will offer easy access for wheelchair users, have also been incorporated into the final design.

Michael McDonnell, Choice Group Chief Executive, said: “Hillsborough Old Road is another hugely exciting development and follows a number of key schemes launched by Choice over the last year, most recently the start of construction on the St Claire’s Development – an £18m scheme in Newry. It has been a busy period for our Development Team, and it is encouraging to see this and other developments progressing, particularly at a time when housing need is so high across Northern Ireland.

“Our ambitious new build programme is another clear indication of Choice’s desire to help deliver more great homes and enhanced services for local communities across the region. This significant investment will further contribute to the growing demand for homes in Lisburn.”

The site on the Hillsborough Old Road is within walking distance of Lisburn city centre, with access to public transport making it quick and easy to access nearby shopping, health, and leisure facilities.

Leo Matheson, Director from Leo Matheson Ltd, said: “It is fantastic to have the opportunity to work with Choice again, on what is one of their most ambitious and exciting projects in recent times.

“Leo Matheson Ltd has been constructing excellence since 1985. I have built a reputation for the successful and timely completion of projects for clients in both the public and private sectors.

“This will be my company’s fourth project working with Choice and upon completion, the Hillsborough Old Road development will offer people modern and desirable properties in which to live, whilst further enhancing the visuals of the surrounding area.”