Choice Housing and Maple and May £10m investment in East Belfast

Choice Housing, one of Northern Irelands largest housing associations and its subsidiary Maple and May have made significant progress on a new £10m housing development at Lewis Square in East Belfast, which will incorporate a mix of social housing and housing for private rent and affordable sale.

The development which will comprise of three initial apartment blocks providing 44 new general needs and older people accommodation for 129 people at an investment of over £7m with £2.5m by Choice and a further £4.7m from the Development Programme Group by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive. The development, which first broke ground in October 2020 has seen contractors on site making good progress with projected timeframes for handover of these blocks will be towards the end of summer 2022.

Choice Housing

In addition to the social housing provision at Lewis Mews, plans for a further investment by Choice subsidiary Maple and May will allow for the development of an additional two blocks (D and E) to include a mix of homes for affordable sale (12 apartments) and private rent (15 apartments).

Choice Group Chief Executive, Michael McDonnell said, “Since 2018, Choice has invested over £66m in new social housing provision in the Belfast area with fifteen developments completed in the last three years. Plans for further investment over the next five years are underway and includes this exciting new development in East Belfast.

“The number of people on social housing waiting lists in Northern Ireland has risen by 10% during the pandemic and developments like Lewis Mews, which will facilitate a mix of living needs across 44 new homes in accessible areas is vital in addressing this need.

Partners involved in delivering this project include Main Contractor Leo Mathesons Ltd and Like Architects.

Michael McDonnell added, “This new development is unique in its mixed offering of quality social housing provision alongside affordable sale and rental options, aimed at increasing the supply of affordable homes for young people and families trying to get on to the property ladder.”

The scheme, located in the Sydenham area of East Belfast is within walking distance of Victoria Park and Connswater Shopping Centre with accessible public transport offering short commutes to Belfast City Centre, the George Best City Airport, and the SSE Arena.

Leo Matheson from Leo Mathesons LTD added, “This is a significant investment in quality affordable housing for the East Belfast area, made more unique by the offering of a mix of private and social housing provision. Working with Choice and partners we were able to develop a project which provided quality sustainable living options to meet the growing demand for housing.

“The development will also further enhance the visuals of the surrounding Connswater Greenway area whilst maintaining the convenience of nearby residential properties”.

Choice provides a mix of supported, sheltered and general needs housing across Northern Ireland, providing over 12,000 homes across the region, with over 5,000 in the Belfast City Council area alone. Maple and May is a profit for purpose company and professional landlord, offering quality homes that people can rent and buy. They are unique within the Northern Ireland market and are using their position to improve standards in the private rented market, as well as increase the supply of affordable homes for young people and families.