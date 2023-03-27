Choice completes £2m refurbishment of North Belfast Sheltered Living Scheme

Choice Housing has completed a large-scale upgrade of its sheltered living scheme, James Court which is situated off Kansas Avenue in North Belfast. The investment of £2m forms part of the Housing Association’s £20 million capital investment programme offering tenants a wide range of measures aimed at helping improve their homes.

The scheme, originally built in 1980, underwent multi-element renovations across its 54 properties and their communal areas, including the fitting of contemporary kitchens and bathrooms, mechanical and electrical upgrades, as well as the installation of a new energy efficient heating system.

Group Chief Executive Michael McDonnell said, “Over the last two years, Choice Housing has invested over £20m in Capital Spend on planned maintenance on existing housing stock. This investment ensures that existing developments continue to meet the growing needs of tenants and the quality standards of any new build that we commission.”

“As a major housing association in Northern Ireland, Choice is committed to working with partners and statutory providers to collectively address the social housing waiting list. Demand across Belfast for quality affordable homes is growing significantly year on year and North Belfast continues to see high demand.

The development comprises of 41 single bedroom apartments and 13 double bedroom apartments, with lift access to the upper floor, catering to a range of needs.

Michael added, “Energy efficient technology is constantly evolving, and it is vital that as a Housing Association, Choice not only keep up with these new measures but ensure that existing developments can acquire the same standards as all our new builds.

“Working in collaboration with local firms GEDA Construction and Moore MacDonald & Partners building consultancy services, we have been able to deliver a quality refurbishment whilst ensuring tenants were not unduly inconvenienced. I would like to thank our tenants for their patience and co-operation during all stages of the project.”

James Court is situated off Kansas Avenue in Belfast, a short walk from the Holy Family Church on the Limestone Road. Located close to local amenities such as shops and medical centres, the scheme is conveniently positioned on a main bus route with easy access to Belfast city centre and Glengormley, allowing residents to live independently but access support if needed.