Chef Kerry Roper in face off on BBC’s Great British Menu

West Belfast based chef Kerry Roper, is set to raise the temperature of the Great British Menu as she battles it out for the chance to represent Northern Ireland in the new series finale of the popular television show.

Kerry Roper, Executive Chef at Stix & Stones in Belfast, will compete against three of Northern Ireland’s finest chefs in Series 18 of The Great British Menu to earn a place at the show’s prestigious final banquet.

Kerry Roper

Kerry will showcase her culinary expertise with an array of original, creative, and unique dishes aimed at capturing the imagination of the show’s judging panel of Michelin starred chef, Tom Kerridge; restaurateur, Nisha Katona; comedian and food podcast broadcaster, Ed Gamble, and a weekly guest judge.

Kerry and her fellow local chefs will take inspiration from the best of British animation and illustration when creating their dishes, from cartoons to video games, as the show celebrates Paddington Bear’s 65th birthday.

Speaking ahead of her appearance, Kerry said: “I’m delighted to have been asked to compete in this prestigious competition. This year’s theme of British animation is very exciting. It has given me the perfect platform to showcase my culinary creations.

“It would be a tremendous achievement to make the banquet, but I have my work cut out for me. Going up against the extremely talented Gemma Austin, John Hollywood and Matt Jordan is no easy task, and we will all be at our very best as we try to impress the judging panel to earn that coveted spot in the finale.”

Kerry and the three other Northern Ireland chefs will enter The kitchen on Tuesday 14 March 2023 at 8pm, on BBC Two & iPlayer.