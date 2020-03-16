Charles Hurst Toyota Revs Up Fundraising For Action Cancer

Charles Hurst Toyota have announced that they have raised an incredible £54,496 as a result of their ongoing partnership with the charity. Since 2018, Charles Hurst Toyota have supported the charity in raising essential funds to support life-saving breast cancer screening services in Northern Ireland.

The dealer has so far donated two cars to the charity for two raffles, and plan on donating an All New Toyota Yaris this year as part of the ongoing partnership.

Pictured announcing the fundraising total (L-R) are Lauren Hyndman (Brand Marketing Manager at Charles Hurst Toyota), Lucy McCusker (Action Cancer), Zara Dunlop (Sales Executive at Charles Hurst Toyota), and Ross Graham (Franchise Sales Manager at Charles Hurst Toyota).