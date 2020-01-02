CBI Northern Ireland appoints Adrian Doran as Chair

CBI Northern Ireland announces Adrian Doran as its new Chair as of 1 January 2020. Adrian will serve as CBI NI Chair for the whole of the year. He succeeds Fane Valley CEO Trevor Lockhart, who will now assume the role of CBI Northern Ireland Vice Chair.

Adrian is widely recognised as one of the most highly respected bankers in Northern Ireland, having led Barclays’ Corporate Banking business since October 2000. Under his leadership Barclays has become a major player in the local market, having led some of the largest financing transactions for many of Northern Ireland’s leading companies.

Adrian assumes the CBI NI Chair with a wealth of experience across Northern Ireland business, having originally trained as a chartered accountant with PwC before spending four years in Bank of Ireland’s corporate banking team.

Adrian has been a member of the CBI Council in Northern Ireland for 6 years and has previously chaired the CBI’s NI Infrastructure Forum. He is also a member of Senate of Queen’s University Belfast.

Commenting on Adrian’s appointment, Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland Director, said: “I’m delighted that Adrian has been appointed as CBI Chair for Northern Ireland and we warmly welcome him to the role.

“Adrian brings a wealth of corporate and business experience at what is a pivotal time for NI firms – who are looking for political stability and certainty to grow the local economy and raise people’s living standards.

“Adrian’s strong voice will help the CBI represent the views of businesses to policymakers across a wide range of issues – from education and skills, trade, and tax, to infrastructure, innovation and energy. I very much look forward to working together to help create the conditions for companies prosper.

“We are also extremely grateful to Trevor Lockhart for his leadership over the past year. His determination, wisdom and warmth have been invaluable through one of the most politically turbulent periods in memory. We’re delighted he has agreed to assume the role of CBI NI Vice Chair.”

Adrian Doran, Chair of CBI Northern Ireland, added: “I’m thrilled to be appointed to this prestigious role – notably at a time when Northern Ireland’s business community continues to endure a considerable period of challenge and uncertainty.

“The CBI plays a critical role representing businesses of all shapes and sizes right across Northern Ireland. As a nation powered by thriving small and mid-sized firms, it’s more important than ever to have their needs represented at the highest level of policy and decision making.

“I very much look forward to working closely with colleagues on the Council and the CBI team, building on their fantastic work. I would also like to add my own thanks to Trevor Lockhart, for his wisdom and wise counsel over the last two years of business and political uncertainty. Like Trevor, I will ensure the voice of business in this region continues to get heard during the coming months.”