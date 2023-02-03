Carrickfergus Enterprise celebrates 40th Anniversary

Carrickfergus Enterprise hosted a celebration dinner to mark its 40th anniversary. Held in Carrickfergus on January 26th, the event saw the organisation mark four decades of supporting local entrepreneurs to establish, expand and accelerate their growth of their businesses.

Carrickfergus Enterprise was established in 1981 to address mass job losses in the local area, following the closure of key manufacturing companies. As one of the oldest Local Enterprise Agencies in Northern Ireland, it has been responsible for a range of employability and business successes, both in the Carrickfergus area and across Northern Ireland.

Carrickfergus Enterprise

Initially postponed due the Covid pandemic, the celebration, during which guests enjoyed a drinks reception followed by dinner, follows the launch of the social enterprise’s new Connect Space, which was unveiled in 2022, following a £150,000 investment by the organisation to expand its lettable office facilities.

Since its inception, Carrickfergus Enterprise has played a pivotal role within the local business community:

Bill Adamson, Chairman of Carrickfergus Enterprise, says, “At Carrickfergus Enterprise, we have been providing support to the local business community, as well as budding entrepreneurs, for over 40 years amid many challenges, including recessions, cost of living crises and redundancies.

“Over the years, we have evolved into a successful and stable social enterprise and remain committed to our mission of supporting small business and addressing job losses in the Carrickfergus area and beyond. Last year, our investment of £150,000 significantly improved our premises and ensured that Carrickfergus Enterprise remains a fantastic place to work – evolving in tandem with the needs of the local business community.

“We are currently finalising our corporate strategy and hope to still be here, realising our vision in 40 years’ time. With the economic outlook remaining challenging in 2023, we intend to continue providing local businesses with the support and facilities that they need to navigate this uncertain landscape.”

To find out more about Carrickfergus Enterprise, email: [email protected]