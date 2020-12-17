Care home at Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park

Belfast City Council has granted permission for the construction of an elderly care home at the Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park.

The approval marks the next step in the development of the Kings Hall Kings Hall complex into a ground-breaking healthcare hub by local developer Benmore Octopus.

It follows the first phase development of Dataworks, a new precision medicine and life sciences hub at the site, which is due for completion in March 2021. AIM-listed precision medicine company Diaceutics as been confirmed as anchor tenant at Dataworks and will be joined by other indigenous and global medical technology companies in a development which will provide a secure and collaborative space for companies to focus on the rapidly growing and highly valuable healthcare data market.

Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park

The permission for the care home will allow the development of the care facility, associated car parking and surrounding landscaping at a location at the rear of the iconic Kings Hall building with access from Balmoral Avenue.

When complete, the park will transform the provision of integrated healthcare in Northern Ireland by acting as a home for a range of health and medical service providers, alongside elderly and assisted living accommodation and as a base for a range of precision medicine companies.

Also located on the site is Malone Kindergarten, an early years centre which recently moved in to its relocated Scandinavian-style purpose-built building. It intends to establish close links with the new facilities for older people on the site to take advantage of the mutual psychological benefits and learning experiences for young and old alike.

David Burrows, Director of Benmore Octopus, said: “We welcome Belfast City Council’s decision to grant planning permission for the elderly care home at the Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park. It is a key pillar in our exciting plans for the park which will transform the Kings Hall complex into a modern healthcare hub which will benefit the local area and Northern Ireland.

“Quality elderly care provision is a critical offering in a modern society and our facility will play its part in ensuring Northern Ireland is able to meet that aim. As a whole, the Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park will offer the future of integrated healthcare, one anchored on the premise of providing the best possible care for all.”

Benmore Octopus is a joint venture between local developers Benmore Group and Octopus Real Estate.